In Mumbai, Ola and Uber drivers to go on strike on March 21



Pic courtesy/Cardekho



Mumbaikars have a reason to feel relieved for sometime at least after cab aggregators Ola and Uber drivers deferred their strike that was scheduled to take place on March 1 to March 21. The decision was taken after holding a meeting at eastern suburb Govandi

Initially, the app-based taxi drivers had decided to go for an indefinite strike from March 1 due to their unfulfilled demands and factors like curb in incentives, rise in penalties, and decreased daily income, according to a report in Hindustan Times.



"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from March 21. Prior to this, we will protest against the companies at Azad Maidan, keeping the vehicles off the road, on March 14," Raju Patil, president of Sangharsh Tourist Taxi Chalak Malak Sangh, was quoted as saying in the report.

Patil also asserted that the taxi union had decided to present their list of demands to the government as well as Ola and Uber authorities.





Currently over 30,000 Ola and Uber cabs operate in Mumbai catering to thousands of commuters in the city.

The strike is expected to adversely affect the lives of daily commuters. This is not the first time that Ola and Uber drivers are holding a protest. The cabbies have already held protests in metros like Delhi and Bangalore against factors like over-time, cut in incentives, low daily wages and imposition of unnecessary penalties.