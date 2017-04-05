Thane Crime: Ulhasnagar trio flees with over 4,000 denims

Illustration/ Uday Mohite

The Hill Line police in Ulhasnagar have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against three men who have fled with 4,407 jeans worth Rs 14 lakh. According to police sources, the accused procured denims from local garment makers to wash and dye, but would abscond soon after. No arrests have been made so far.

The incident came to light when nine garment factory owners from Ulhasnagar filed a complaint at Hill Line police station about the three cons who fled with their products. Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Chavan said, “Ulhasnagar resident Haresh Lalwani (39), along with eight other garment factory owners, filed a complaint about three men in their 30s, who had approached them in February with the proposal to wash and dye the fabrics. The trio procured the consignments in the first week of March, but they never returned the jeans, nor could they be contacted again. The accused have been identified as Yash Deshmukh alias Deepak, Akash and Manohar Lal More.”

Apparently, Lalwani had given the trio 546 jeans worth R1,77,450, while the eight others gave 3,861 denims worth R12,50,050. “The accused have fled with a total of 4,407 jeans worth R14,27,500. Usually, these garment factory owners send the fabrics to tailors after procuring the raw materials. Thereafter it is sent to laundrymen for washing and dyeing purposes and then sent for ironing and packing. It’s normal for the factory owners to work with different agents for these processes, so they could never have guessed this con,” the officer said.

Chavan said, the sister of one of the accused is also absconding. “We visited the homes of the accused, but they are all absconding. Even the sister of one of these culprits is missing. We are using all our resources to find out if the culprits are trying to sell the consignment at some wholesale market.” The Hill Line police have registered a case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against the trio.