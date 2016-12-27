In touch with authorities for release of priest: India



Tom Uzhunnalil

New Delhi: India yesterday said it was in regular touch with Yemeni authorities and Saudi Arabia regarding the safe release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted nearly nine months ago from war-torn Yemen, after a video of him pleading for help became viral.

“With regard to the safe release of Father Tom who was abducted some months ago, we have been in regular touch with countries in the region, especially Saudi Arabia as also the local Yemeni authorities. Efforts continue in this regard,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

In the video, Tom is seen pleading for help from Indian government and fellow Christians including Pope Francis. He also says had he been a European priest, he would have been taken more seriously.