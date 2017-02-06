E-paper

INA veteran and close aide of Subhas Chandra Bose, Nizamuddin dies at 116

Lucknow: Indian National Army (INA) veteran 'Colonel' Nizamuddin died in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, his family said. He was 116 years old.

A close associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Nizamuddin breathed his last in Azamgarh district's Dhakwa village.

He served as a driver-cum-guard of Bose after the INA was formed. He accompanied Bose when he went to meet Hitler to seek help to secure freedom for India.

He also accompanied Bose during his trips to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

He is survived by his 107-year-old wife Ajbunisa, daughter Habibunnisa (85) and sons Akhtar Ali (72), Anwar Ali (65) and Sheikh Akram (55).

