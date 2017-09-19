Inaugurated by Narendra Modi, Ambedkar memorial remains incomplete 23-month later

MMRDA tells RTI activist questioning cost escalation that work will begin on the project as soon as the tender process is complete



Close to two years after its bhoomipujan was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial in Dadar is yet to the see the light of day. This delay in starting the construction work has now increased the cost of the project by Rs 166 crore, according to claims by city-based RTI activist Anil Galgali.

Estimated cost

Galgali claimed the cost escalation has occurred due to the 23-month delay; Modi had done the bhoomipujan on October 11, 2015. "With the Bihar Assembly elections looming large, PM did the bhoomipujan of the project, and at the time, it was announced that the estimated cost of the project would Rs 425 crore," said Galgali, based on information provided by the MMRDA.

He had filed an RTI application, asking MMRDA for information about the proposed memorial.

"Presently, the total cost is estimated to be R591 crore. The architects of the project, Shashi Prabhu and Associates have been paid R3.44 crore," he said.

Tender process

MMRDA informed Galgali that the Indu Mill memorial plot size is 48,414.83 sq metres and it has the possession of the land on behalf of the state government since March 25 this year. The tender for the project was called on April 14. The work will begin once the process for the tender is complete.

"The central and state governments should take due precaution in the future to ensure such losses do not occur due to escalation," added Galgali.

When mid-day asked MMRDA joint project director Dilip Kawathkar about the delay, he said, "We have already invited tenders and are yet to receive the final bids."