Incident of woman 'abusing' AAP MLAs referred to Privileges Committee

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday referred the incident of Simranjit Kaur Bedi allegedly using abusive language for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in the MLA lounge of the assembly to the Privileges Committee.

Presenting her side, Bedi on Thursday told the media: "Jarnail Singh, Amanatullah Khan and Somnath Bharti closed me in a room (within the assembly premises) and abused me and misbehaved with me on Wednesday." She later filed a complaint at Civil Lines Police Station on Thursday evening regarding the same. Bedi said that she was part of the AAP till she slapped party leader Sanjay Singh.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said he had got information that entry of the "woman", who allegedly abused AAP MLAs in the MLA lounge of the assembly on Wednesday, was facilitated by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta's office. He added that she was seen leaving the assembly premises on Thursday with AAP's rebel MLA Kapil Mishra in his car.

The assembly then passed a resolution to refer the whole incident to the Privileges Committee of the House for investigation. Mishra had to be marshalled out of the assembly before the resolution could be passed on Thursday. Mishra entered the house at around 2.45 p.m wearing a black band on his arm.

At that time, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa was raising an issue under Rule 280, under which MLAs can raise issues related to their constituency in the House. Sirsa then asked the Speaker about Wednesday's ruckus by two men in the House, to which the Speaker replied that he could not ask this during the time granted to him under Rule 280.

In the meantime, Mishra got into a battle of words with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others, and the Speaker asked him to sit down. As he did not follow the Speaker's first and second warnings and continued to argue with the MLAs, he was marshalled out of the House.