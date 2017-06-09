Incomplete national anthem: 13,000 Marathi text book pages to be re-published

Panaji: The education authorities in Goa on Friday said that a "technological" error resulted in the publishing of an incomplete version of the national anthem in the Class 2 Marathi text book.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Nagaraj Honnekeri said that 13,000 pages containing the complete text of the national anthem would now be re-published and sent to all schools with a corrigendum.

"The page is to be replaced with a corrigendum. 13,000 pages will be re-published. The pages will be published with no cost, either to the government or the department of education, because the mistake is on the printer's end," Honnekeri said, adding that the vendor would have to foot the bill for the re-publishing.

"It is true that two lines were missing. Actually in our original CD, there are no mistakes. While printing, in the computer some software problem or something, the two lines are not printed," he told reporters here.

"So in the text book, we generally take all care while printing, but technoloical errors, typographical errors take place sometimes. Whenever it is brought to our notice, we immediately rectify the error," he added.

The Congress party had on Thursday said that the BJP-led coalition government in Goa has insulted the national anthem by publishing an incomplete version in the text book.