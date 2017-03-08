Inconsolable Lance Naik Roy Mathew had SMSed Colonel before going missing

Police investigation reveals that the deceased armyman had first called up the senior officer and later sent the text message 'I am sorry' before the mobile phone was switched off



The deceased armyman's father, Mathew Yabeth, at his funeral

'I am sorry' was the last SMS sent from the mobile phone of Lance Naik Roy Mathew, minutes before it was switched off and he went missing. This message was sent to his superior, identified as Colonel Anil Jatahni.

The Deolali police have managed to get the Call Detail Records (CDR) of Roy's mobile phone, which show that he even spoke to the Colonel before sending him the SMS on February 25.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone II) Shrikant Dhivare confirmed the development and said, "We tried extracting all the data using our software, but only got some. Also, we haven't been able to retrieve any deleted data, if at all, from the mobile phone."



Lance Naik Roy Mathew

"We will be sending the handset to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina to extract further clues," he added.

"We have recorded the statement of the Colonel; he admitted to receiving the call from Roy and said that he was inconsolable. The Colonel even told us that he tried his best to pacify him. He even asked him to go on leave, if he wanted to take a break."

On scribe's trail

The Deolali police have issued summons under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code and are awaiting the arrival of the journalist involved for recording her statement. "We have got her Delhi address and are waiting for her to come down," said Dhivare.

"We have also called in retired army personnel Deep Chand, who had taken the reporter to Roy, and will question him soon on how and where he came in contact with her. The video was shot using a hidden camera."

When asked if the police will be registering any trespassing case against the journalist for entering a restricted/prohibited area, the DCP clarified, "We haven't received any mail or complaint from the army raising concern about the journalist's entry to the camp. As and when we receive any, we will take appropriate action."

The police have managed to make another headway in the case by tracking the hotel where the journalist was staying for a night. "She was put up at Orient Guest House on Lamp Road in Deolali; we questioned the staffers there, who confirmed her stay," the officer said.

No ID proof

The girl (name withheld) came to the hotel around 9.30 pm (hotel register doesn't mention the date; presumed to be in the second week of February) and asked for a room for a night. She gave her Aadhaar card as identity proof, but as no Xerox shop was open, she promised to submit the same the next morning. Early the next day (between 6 and 8 am), she vacated the room and paid Rs 700."

When asked the reason for not taking the Aadhaar card copy, AA Irani, who runs the guest house, said, "As she was leaving, the on-duty staff did not bother."