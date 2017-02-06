Indecent proposal on Facebook dashes woman's marriage dreams



Be careful of what you upload and which community you join on Facebook. This 27-year-old assistant principal of a Kalyan school had no idea that her wish to get married with the help of social media would turn her into a source of pleasure.

Shocked after she got a call from a person demanding sexual favours from her, she registered a complaint saying an unknown person had copied her photo and mobile number from a Buddhist matrimonial group on Facebook and posted it on a porn group page named ‘Adult Housewives’.

Probe on

The police said Swara Kashyap (name changed) got the call in January. The Vikhroli police registered an FIR against an unknown person and started an investigation. Deputy commissioner of police (zone VII) Sachin Patil confirmed the case.

A sub-inspector said, “She said she joined the group as she was looking for a groom from her community. She came to know about her photo and number being posted on the porn page when she got the call.”

Content blocked

“Following the FIR, the content was blocked. As the victim has not named anyone, we are probing the case from all angles. We are also trying to find out whether it is the handiwork of students from her school,” said another officer. The police have written to Facebook, seeking the IP address of the system using which the content was uploaded.

Managing privacy

An officer said, “People should protect their content by using the privacy features. It’ll make them less vulnerable and help in curbing cyber crimes.”