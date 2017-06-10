India, Pakistan join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCOâÂÂSummit. Pic/PTI

India and Pakistan yesterday became full members of the SCO with Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly pitching for coordinated efforts by the countries of the grouping to combat terrorism and enhance connectivity without impinging on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his address at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Kazakh capital, Modi said India’s entry into the SCO family will give a new momentum to the grouping in dealing with terrorism and other pressing challenges facing the region.

"Terrorism is a major threat to humanity," Modi said, adding that there was a need for concerted efforts to defeat terrorism and radicalisation.

"I have full confidence that the India-SCO cooperation will give a new direction and strength to the fight against terrorism," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Modi met Xi on the sidelines of the Summit and underscored the need to respect each other's "core concerns" and appropriately handle the disputes.