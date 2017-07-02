India again seeks consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Renewing its demand, India yesterday again asked Pakistan for consular access to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, as the two countries exchanged a list of prisoners lodged in each other's jails.

As per the list Pakistan shared with India, at least 546 Indian nationals, including 500 fishermen, are languishing in jails there.

"India again requested Pakistan to grant full and early consular access to the Indian nationals lodged in the custody of Pakistan, including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The lists of prisoners were exchanged as per provisions of the bilateral agreement on consular access, which was signed on May 21, 2008. The pact states lists of prisoners have to be exchanged twice each year, on January 1 and July 1.