India doesn't need certificate from World Bank: Rahul Gandhi

A day after India became the first ever country to record the highest jump in World Bank's ease of doing business ranking, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India does not need a certificate from a foreign institution.

Mocking Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Gandhi said the former is living in illusion to believe in foreign certification for India's growth.

'Arun Jaitley ji is working on the basis of some foreign institution, India does not need a certificate from a foreign institution. Jaitley ji said ease of doing business has seen improvement in India. Is he living in a real or a dream world?,' Gandhi told media during a road show here.

Rahul further downplayed the World Bank report and said, 'India needs a certificate from the country, and the people are saying Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley have failed.'

Jaitley earlier in the day criticised the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government saying that ease of corruption has now been replaced by the ease of doing business.

"The difference between the UPA and NDA - The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business," said Jaitley on Twitter.

In accordance with the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business index', India had risen as much as 30 positions to rank 100th amongst 190 countries on Tuesday.

As per the 2018 version of the Ease of Doing Business index issued by the World Bank, India has been amongst the world's top ten improvers worldwide and a leading regional reformer.