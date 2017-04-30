India hands over Pakistani teen who inadvertently crossed border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over a Pakistani teen who had crossed into Indian territory inadvertently in the Abohar sector in Punjab, a BSF official said.

The Pakistani national, Razak, aged around 15, hailing from Kasur district in Pakistan, was apprehended by BSF troopers on Friday in the operation area of Border Out Post (BoP) Sowar Wali, in Abohar sector.

BSF deputy inspector general R.S. Kataria said the Pakistani teenager had inadvertently crossed the International Boundary (IB) and entered inside Indian territory and reached near the border security fence.

"The Pakistan Rangers were contacted today and the apprehended Pakistani national was handed over to them being an inadvertent border crosser on humanitarian grounds," the spokesman added. This year (2017), the BSF has handed over seven Pakistani inadvertent border crossers to the Pakistan Rangers.