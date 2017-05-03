India lodges strong protest over soldiers' beheading by Pakistan forces



Indian Army pays its respects during a ceremony for the two soldiers, in Poonch on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The Indian Army yesterday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani military over the beheading of its two soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "dastardly and inhuman" act that merited "unequivocal condemnation and response".

The savage incident along the Line of Control on the Indian side also set off a spat between parties across the political divide.

India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed "grave concern" over the beheading of two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in J&K on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party activists shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against Pakistan’s ceasefire violation at LoC near Poonch district, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

"The DGMO of the Indian Army conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility, and merits unequivocal condemnation and response," the army said in a statement.

The DGMO also conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that "full fire" support was provided by their army post located in the vicinity of the place where the Indian soldiers were decapitated. The army said the DGMO communicated India's concerns over the presence of Border Action Team training camps close to the LoC in PoK.