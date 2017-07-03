India pushes troops in Doka La in longest impasse since 1962



India brought in more troops after the destruction of two of its bunkers by the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Pic for representation

India has pushed in more troops in a "non-combative mode" to strengthen its position in an area near Sikkim, where its soldiers have been locked in a standoff with Chinese troops for almost a month now in what has been the longest such impasse between the two armies since 1962.

India brought in more troops after the destruction of two of its bunkers and "aggressive tactics" adopted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), sources said. In a "non-combative mode", the nozzle of a gun is placed downwards.

Giving details for the first time about the events that preceded the face off between the two armies, the sources said the PLA on June 1 asked the Indian Army to remove the two bunkers set up in 2012 at Lalten in Doka La. The Indian Army, which had been patrolling this area for many years, decided in 2012 that two bunkers would be positioned there as a backup option. However, during the night of June 6, two Chinese bulldozers destroyed the bunkers, claiming that the area belonged to China.