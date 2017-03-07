India raises issues of Indian fisherman's killing with Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Concerned over the killing of its fisherman allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy, India today raised the issue with Prime Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The government is "deeply concerned" over the killing of the Indian fisherman and the Indian High Commissioner in

Colombo has taken up the matter with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, sources here said.

The Sri Lankan Navy has promised a full and thorough investigation, they said.

Bridgo, 22, from Thangachimadam in central Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu was shot dead yesterday allegedly while he was

fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet.