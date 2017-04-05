India rejects US role in resolving Indo-Pak issues



Nikki Haley's remarks signalled an apparent change in the US stance of not engaging in Indo-Pak disputes. Pic/Gettyimages

New Delhi/New York: India yesterday swiftly rejected any US role in resolving Indo-Pak issues, hours after American Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley suggested that the Trump administration may "find its place" in efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tension.

In a veiled snub, the external affairs ministry spokesperson in New Delhi said, the "government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed. "We, of course, expect the international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which continues to be the single biggest threat to peace and stability in our region and beyond."

The spokesperson's comments came in response to a query on Haley's remarks at a press conference in New York that "it's absolutely right that this administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward".

Haley's remarks signalled an apparent change in US stance of not engaging in Indo-Pak disputes.