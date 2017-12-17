india remembers Nirbhaya on her fifth death anniversary

Participants search for a place to sleep in a public park at Bengaluru as part of a national campaign, Meet to Sleep: Towards Our Right To Be Defenceless, on Saturday

Participants search for a place to sleep in a public park at Bengaluru as part of a national campaign, Meet to Sleep: Towards Our Right To Be Defenceless, on Saturday. Hundreds of women took naps at public spaces to mark the fifth anniversary of the gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya in Delhi. pic/pti

