India, Russia, China resolve to step up counter-terror co-operation

India, China and Russia yesterday resolved to step up cooperation to counter terrorism, including choking terror funding and dismantling terrorist infrastructure

India, China and Russia yesterday resolved to step up cooperation to counter terrorism, including choking terror funding and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, as the Indian side flagged concerns over increasing acts of terrorism by Pakistan-based terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). During the 15th Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral, the foreign ministers - Sushma Swaraj, Wang Yi (China) and Sergey Lavrov (Russia) - also underlined the primary and leading role and responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism and extremism, a joint statement said.



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the meet. Pic/AFP

"While discussing terrorism, I put across my view that significant rise in acts of terrorism by terrorist organisations like Taliban, Daesh (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, and LeT directly undermine international peace and security and endanger ongoing efforts to strengthen the global economy and ensure sustainable growth and development," Swaraj said. The RIC joint statement did not name Pakistan.

