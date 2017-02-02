India's premier news agency PTI's official Twitter account hacked

The logo of the hackers

India's premier news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) was hacked on Wednesday evening between 7.30 pm to 7.50 pm by a group called 'Iran Crack Security' team.

The hackers changed the PTI logo on Twitter and posted a few tweets such as 'Best channel in the telegram' 'Join the best channel telegram' and 'learn something news'.

The Twitter account that was hacked

The services were resumed within few minutes.

PTI later issued a statement on their official Twitter handle saying, "Between 7:30 PM and 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI is not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period."