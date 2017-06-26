India's President, Vice President, Speaker wish people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday wished the countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping the festival brings prosperity to all and also strengthens "faith in our unity and common destiny" that characterises India's composite culture.

Greeting fellow citizens, "particularly my Muslim brothers and sisters", he said: "May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity.

"May this day, strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny that has characterised our composite culture over the ages," he said in a statement. Vice President Hamid Ansari wished people and stressed that festival's significance for strengthening brotherhood.

"I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. "Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and signifies the traditional expression of brotherhood and understanding between people. The festival reaffirms the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our lives.

May the noble ideals associated with Eid-ul-Fitr enrich our lives with peace, harmony and the spirit of humanity," he said in a statement. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also greeted people on the festival and wished for country's prosperity and unity.

"I extend my greetings to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr inculcates the virtues of forgiveness, sacrifice and charity in our hearts. On this occasion, I urge the people to pray for peace in the country and brotherhood among fellow citizens. "May Eid-ul-Fitr strengthen our unity and bring prosperity for all of us," she said in a statement.