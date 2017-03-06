E-paper

India's tallest tricolour hoisted at Attari border

India's tallest tricolour was hoisted at Attari border on Sunday.

According to an ANI report the flag was made on a budget of a whopping Rs. 3.6 crore.

The flag stands 360 feet high and is 120 feet in length. The flag can be seen from Pakistan's side.

According to some sources, the Indian Intelligence may use this pole for spying at their side.

