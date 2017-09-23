India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it 'terroristan'

India's representative says the 'land of pure,' is now 'the land of pure terror'



Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the UN

India yesterday ripped into Pakistan, describing it as "terroristan" and a land of "pure terror" that hosts a flourishing industry to produce and export global terrorism.

In a no-holds-barred speech at the UN General Assembly, India's representative said it is extraordinary that the state which protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim. India was exercising its right to reply after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raked up the Kashmir issue at the General Assembly.

"By now, all Pakistan's neighbours are painfully familiar with these tactics to create a narrative based on distortions, deception and deceit," Eenam Gambhir, a First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said.

"In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror," she said. Playing on the country's name, which means "land of pure," she said the quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror'. Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism," she said.

Gambhir noted that Pakistan's current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the United Nations designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political party.

She said that Pakistan's counter-terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military towns, or protecting them with "political careers".

"The state of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of lndia. However much it scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India's territorial integrity," she said.

Indian Army's message

In a blunt message, the Indian Army yesterday conveyed to Pakistan that it reserves the right to "retaliate appropriately" to any incident leading to the loss of lives of its troops due to Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation, Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that the trend of cross-border infiltration with "active support" of Pakistani forward posts has been continuing, impacting peace and tranquility in the border areas, the Army said. "Lt Gen Bhatt reiterated that the Indian Army is a professional Army and reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident leading to loss of lives of Indian troops," it said.