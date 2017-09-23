India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it 'terroristan'

India's representative says the 'land of pure,' is now 'the land of pure terror'
Eenam Gambhir, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the UN
India yesterday ripped into Pakistan, describing it as "terroristan" and a land of "pure terror" that hosts a flourishing industry to produce and export global terrorism.
In a no-holds-barred speech at the UN General Assembly, India's representative said it is extraordinary that the state which protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim. India was exercising its right to reply after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raked up the Kashmir issue at the General Assembly.
"By now, all Pakistan's neighbours are painfully familiar with these tactics to create a narrative based on distortions, deception and deceit," Eenam Gambhir, a First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said.
"In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror," she said. Playing on the country's name, which means "land of pure," she said the quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror'. Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism," she said.
Gambhir noted that Pakistan's current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the United Nations designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political party.
She said that Pakistan's counter-terrorism policy is to mainstream and upstream terrorists by either providing safe havens to global terror leaders in its military towns, or protecting them with "political careers".
"The state of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of lndia. However much it scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India's territorial integrity," she said.
Indian Army's message
In a blunt message, the Indian Army yesterday conveyed to Pakistan that it reserves the right to "retaliate appropriately" to any incident leading to the loss of lives of its troops due to Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a telephonic conversation, Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that the trend of cross-border infiltration with "active support" of Pakistani forward posts has been continuing, impacting peace and tranquility in the border areas, the Army said. "Lt Gen Bhatt reiterated that the Indian Army is a professional Army and reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident leading to loss of lives of Indian troops," it said.
Resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally with India, China tells Pakistan
China yesterday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan through talks, while dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for implementation of the UN resolution on the dispute.
Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.
"China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.
"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.
The OIC, of which Pakistan is a member, routinely passes a resolution on Kashmir calling for the implementation of the UN resolution.
