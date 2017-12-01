India strongly condemns terrorism in Pakistan's presence

Dwelling on the threat of global terrorism, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Friday stated that India strongly condemns terrorism

Dwelling on the threat of global terrorism, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Friday stated that India strongly condemns terrorism. Speaking at the 16th Meeting of Council of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States in Russia's Sochi city, Swaraj said, 'At the very outset, India strongly condemns terrorism in all its form and manifestation. There can be no justification of acts of terrorism, whatsoever.'



Sushma Swaraj

Keeping in perspective the objectives of SCO of building a strong security architecture in the region, EAM Swaraj underscored India's determination to consistently strengthen cooperation within the SCO framework and to work together to seek comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Swaraj used the occasion to reaffirm that terrorism must not be and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.

Suggesting a couple of measures for countering terrorism, the Minister urged, 'all the nations to enhance cooperation in intelligence, law enforcement, developing best practices and technologies, mutual legal assistance, extradition arrangements, capacity building among measures for countering terrorism.'

The SCO Summit is also being attended by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. In June, India along with Pakistan had become a full- fledged member of the SCO. India's membership was strongly pushed by Russia, while Pakistan's entry into the grouping was backed by China.

