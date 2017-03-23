India strongly condemns UK Parliament terror attack

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in London that reportedly killed two persons and injured several others.

"India strongly condemns Westminster terrorist incident and condoles the loss of life. No place in democracies and civilised societies for terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted. Two persons, including a police officer, were shot at outside Westminster on Wednesday, leading to the lower house of Parliament suspending its proceedings, the media reported.

BBC reported that a police officer and a woman have been killed near Parliament in central London in what Scotland Yard was treating as a terrorist incident. "The woman was among several pedestrians struck by a car on Westminster bridge, before it crashed into railings," the report said. "An officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament by an attacker, who was shot by police," it said.