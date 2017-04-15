India to appeal against Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, says envoy



India will also explore legal remedies permitted under Pakistan’s legal system to free Jadhav



New Delhi: India said yesterday it would appeal against the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav and demanded from Pakistan a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the army court order in the case, besides seeking consular access to the retired Indian navy officer.



Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, Gautam Bambawale, met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying. "We would definitely go to appeal against the judgment but we cannot do it unless we have the details of charges and the copy of verdict. So, my first demand was to provide us the details of the charge-sheet and copy of the verdict," Bambawale said.



"They have denied our request for consular access 13 times (in the past one year). I have again requested the Pakistan Foreign Secretary to give access to Jadhav so that we can appeal," he said.



Sources in New Delhi said apart from diplomatic options, India will also explore legal remedies permitted under Pakistan's legal system including Jadhav's family appealing against the verdict.



Rajnath refutes Pak claim

Home Minister Rajnath Singh refuted Pakistan's claim of a fair trial being given to retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. "I do not agree with what Pakistan has said. Kulbhushan Jadhav did not get a fair trial," he told a press meet. "All efforts are being made to secure justice for Jadhav. We will do everything," he added.



'Credible evidence'

Pakistan said the death sentence to Jadhav was based on "credible" and "specific" evidence that prove his involvement in spying and terror activities and asserted that more active diplomacy is needed to arrest the "growing crises" in the Indo-Pak ties.



Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that due process of law was followed in the trial of 46-year-old Jadhav.



Aziz said that India was aggravating the situation. "I would like to ask India why Kulbushan Jadhav was using a fake identity impersonating as a Muslim? Why would an innocent man possess two passports, one with a Hindu name and another with a Muslim name? Since India has no credible explanation about why their serving Naval Commander was in Balochistan, it has unleashed a flimsy propaganda campaign.



"Inflammatory statements and rhetoric about 'pre-meditated murder' and 'unrest in Balochistan', will only result in escalation, serving no useful purpose," Aziz warned.



