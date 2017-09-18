India won't rest till Azhar is brought to justice, Indian Diplomat

He also said Islamabad'­s decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN is like 'Miyan ki daud masjid tak'



India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin. Pic/Twitter

Hoping that the UN will soon designate Masood Azhar as a terrorist, a top Indian diplomat has said that New Delhi will not rest till the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed leader is brought to justice.

"If I were to use a term, the matter is what we would call in judicial terms sub-judice. Currently the matter is with a UN committee. We hope that the committee will be able to fulfill its role in designating Masood Azhar who we have tried for quite some time but have not succeeded yet," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said here.

"However, we would like to make it very clear, we will pursue Masood Azhar so that the ends of justice are met," he said on Saturday at a news conference in response to a question on India's effort towards terrorist designation of Azhar, which has repeatedly been blocked by China.

'Miyan ki daud masjid tak'

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, Akbaruddin said Islamabad's decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN, which has not been discussed at the world body for decades, is like 'Miyan ki daud masjid tak'. India on the other hand is focused on progressive, forward looking agenda during the UN General Assembly session beginning today, Akbaruddin told reporters here yesterday.

"I have outlined our approach, that is progressive forward looking. We are visionary in our goals. If on the other hand there are other countries, who as you say, focus on yesterday's issues then they are yesterday's people," Akbaruddin said in response to a question on reports that Pakistan plans to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN. "If they (Pakistan) focus on an issue which has not been on the discussion table in the UN now for decades, not for years, for decades..., if this is what they want to focus on, so be it. To be his own...Miyan ki daud masjid tak," Akbaruddin said, referring to a popular Urdu proverb meaning some people think within a limited focus and are unable to think beyond that.

Who is Masood Azhar

India has identified Masood Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, as the mastermind of the Pathankot terror attack on January 2, 2016. It has also blamed his brother Rauf and five others for carrying out the attack in which seven Indian soldiers were killed with six terrorists. China has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on the JeM chief under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNâÂÂSecurity Council.