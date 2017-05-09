Indian: Forced to marry Pakistan man at gunpoint

A 20-year-old Indian woman, who approached the Indian High Commission here with a request to repatriate her, yesterday alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani citizen at gunpoint.

Uzma filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband Tahir Ali, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him. She also recorded her statement before a magistrate. She said she does not want to leave the Indian High Commission till she could safely travel back to India.

Uzma last week approached the Commission with a request to repatriate her to India. But her husband, Ali, alleged that she had been detained by the mission.