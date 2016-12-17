Indian-American elected mayor of California's Cupertino city

Washington: For the first time, an Indian-American woman has been elected as the mayor of the key Californian city of Cupertino, globally known for tech giant Apple's headquarters.



Savita Vaidhyanathan, an MBA who worked as a high school math teacher and an officer in a commercial bank as well as in non-profit management, was sworn in last week in a ceremony attended by her mother who had flown in from India.



"This is definitely a very momentous moment in my life," Vaidhyanathan told a packed house at community hall in Cupertino, The Mercury News reported.



Two days after taking charge, she issued her first proclamation as the Cupertino Mayor in education.



Vaidhyanathan is the first Indian-American Mayor of Cupertino, which according to Forbes is one of the most educated small towns in the country with local public schools ranking highly.



According to her campaign website, Vaidhyanathan has been a Cupertino resident for over 19 years and has been deeply involved in several community activities in the city.



