Indian Army foils Pakistan attack in Uri, two terrorists killed



An army official said the BAT attack was effectively repulsed. Pic for representation

The Army yesterday said its troops foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Kashmir, killing two terrorists.

"Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said here. The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.

According to police sources, the bodies of the two slain terrorists were lying in "no man’s" land along the LoC.

Two Indian soldiers were beheaded in BAT action in Krishnaghati sector of Poonch on May 1 which had triggered a strong reaction from India.

On Tuesday, the Army had said it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the LoC, inflicting "some damage".

Clashes injure two

Two persons suffered pellet injuries in clashes between stone-pelters and security forces in the vicinity of Jamia Masjid in old Srinagar after Friday prayers, police said.