Indian Army officer abducted from family wedding and killed by militants

'Promising' Army officer abducted from family wedding, killed by militants; was commissioned just 5 months ago



Army personnel pay tribute to slain Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz as his family breaks down in Sudsona village, Kulgam district, Kashmir, yesterday. Pics/PTI

A young Kashmiri Army officer on leave was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district where he had gone to attend a wedding, triggering anger among the locals who demanded action against the killers.



Lt Ummer Fayaz

Lt Ummer Fayaz, 22, who hailed from Sursona village in Kulgam district, had gone to attend the wedding of the daughter of his maternal uncle at Batapura from where he was abducted by militants around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The family did not inform the police or the Army about the abduction as the militants had threatened them. His bullet-riddled body was found last morning in Harmen area, 3 km from his house.



Lt Ummer Fayaz's his family

Fayaz, described by top Army officials as a promising officer, was commissioned in Rajputana Rifles regiment in December last year and took leave for the first time.

Stress on political solution for Valley

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and CPI national secretary D Raja called for a "political solution" to troubled Kashmir. The two urged the Centre to engage all "stakeholders" in a dialogue to bring peace back to the Valley.