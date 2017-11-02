Indian Army ready to start work on FOBs, wants to make Ambivli a priority

Two days after the Indian Army was roped in to build new foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at three railway stations, the engineers said on Wednesday that they prefer to begin work at Ambivli station without any further delay.



Twenty-three people had died in the Elphinstone Road stampede that took place in September. File pic

Speaking about the other two stations, a senior railway official said, "At Currey Road, the landing of the proposed bridge will be in the BMC area, hence the civic body needs to inspect the area and issue approvals. Officials conducted a site inspection at Elphinstone Road for building an extension of the existing bridge."

The Military Engineering Services will build steel bridges, which are sturdy and can be erected fast. Sources said that the existing bridge at Elphinstone will be extended from the Parel end, a new one would come up at Currey Road and in Ambivli, the FOB would end on the Igatpuri side.