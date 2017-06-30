Indian Army should learn from 'historical lessons': China



A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the dispute can only be settled by the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the area.

China yesterday asked India to withdraw its troops from the Donglong area in Sikkim sector as a precondition for a "meaningful dialogue" to settle the boundary issue, warning that the Indian Army should learn "historical lessons", in an oblique reference to the 1962 war.

In an unprecedented action, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang displayed a photograph of Indian "incursion" into Donglong area and said the dispute which is becoming a confrontation of sorts between the troops on the ground can only be settled by the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the area.

"The diplomatic channel for communication remains unimpeded. We urged the Indian side to withdraw troops back to the Indian side of the boundary immediately. This is the precondition for the settlement of this incident and also the basis for us to conduct any meaningful dialogue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said. China's Defence spokesman Col Wu Qian rejected Bhutan's allegation that PLA soldiers violated its territory in Donglong area, saying its troops operated on "Chinese territory" and also asked India to "correct" its "wrong doing".

Army Chief in Sikkim

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday arrived in Sikkim to take stock of the security scenario.