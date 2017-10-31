Indian Army to help build foot overbridge at Elphinstone station

The Army will help build a new foot overbridge at the Elphinstone Road station, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said as Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal visited the station, where a deadly stampede took place last month. Fadnavis, who accompanied Defence minister Sitharaman and Railway Minister Goyal, said the Army will also help in building foot overbridges at two other stations here. 23 people were killed in a stampede on the Elphinstone Road station foot overbridge (FOB) last month.



Representational Image

"We are taking the Army's help in building a new FOB at the Elphinstone Road station and at two other suburban train stations in Mumbai," Fadnavis told reporters at the venue. "I have been informed that the work on these bridges will be completed by January 31," he said. After the stampede on September 29, railway officials posted police personnel to manage the crowd on busy platforms, evicted hawkers from suburban train stations and started speeding up infrastructure projects on suburban network.