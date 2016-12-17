Indian Deputy High Commissioner summoned over 'targeting of school van'

One of the injured kids. Pic/AFP
Islamabad: Pakistan yesterday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner and strongly condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of a school van", carrying children, by Indian forces.
Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and "strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations and targeting of a school van, on December 16, 2016" by the Indian forces on the LoC in Nikial sector, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. It said that the alleged targeting of the school van resulted in the death of a civilian and injuries to four school children.
The ceasefire on the LoC was violated again with Pakistani army yesterday resorting to heavy cross-border firing at Indian posts and civilian areas along the LOC in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
