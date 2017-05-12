Indian diplomat's phone seized in Islamabad court





Islamabad: An Indian diplomat's mobile phone was confiscated after he was "caught" taking pictures of an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge during a court hearing on Friday.

Piyush Singh, First Secretary of the Indian High Commission, had gone to the Islamabad High Court for a hearing involving Indian national Uzma, the News International reported.

She had sought refuge at the Indian mission after being forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint.

According to media reports, Singh snapped three photos inside the court, including a picture of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani during the case hearing.

When courtroom officials brought the incident to the notice of the IHC judge, he ordered confiscation of Singh's mobile phone, according to the newspaper.

The IHC judge, terming it a serious violation of the court decorum, ordered the Indian diplomat to submit a written apology after Singh verbally apologised for the incident.

"I fully apologise for the attempt of using mobile in court by mistake. It is requested that I may kindly be pardoned for this," said Singh in his statement.

The cellphone was later returned to him and no charges were pressed. He told the court that he was texting on his phone and not using his camera.