Indian Meteorological predicts winter to set in by mid-Dec in Mumbai

Winter continues to elude Mumbai even though it's almost the end of November. According to IMD officials, Mumbaikars won't be able to feel the chill before the middle of next month. With the temperature hovering around 33 degrees Celsius during the day, the officials mentioned that it was difficult to say whether the October heat was continuing in November.

Sources in the IMD said that the biggest problem the city was facing at the moment was high relative humidity. On Tuesday, the Colaba office recorded 88 per cent relative humidity, while Santacruz office recorded 63 per cent. However, citizens get a lot of relief at night, when the temperature dips to around 18-19 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the Colaba IMD office recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius. Even though the city witnessed an extended monsoon this year, rainfall was reported in some parts of the city a couple of days back.

Speaking to mid-day, Krushnand Hosalikar, DDGM of IMD, Mumbai region, said, "According to statistics, winter is likely to set in by mid-December. Though the temperatures have started dipping, the maximum temperature is yet to go below 30 degrees Celsius."

Hot and humid Tuesday

Max temp: 34.8 Celsius

Min temp: 21.5 Celsius

Relative humidity (as recorded by Colaba office): 88%

