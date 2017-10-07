The Navy's stealth frigate INS Trishul yesterday foiled a piracy attempt against an Indian bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.

Personnel aboard INSâÂÂTrishul fought off the pirates
The piracy attempt was made on the Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 12:30 pm and the INS Trishul, which was on an anti-piracy deployment in the region, responded immediately, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. He said all 26 Indian crew onboard the Indian ship were safe. The Navy's elite Marcos commandos carried out a swift operation to rescue the 85,000-tonne bulk carrier.

Capt Sharma said an AK 47, one magazine with 27 rounds, grapnels, ropes, fuel drums and ladders were recovered during the operation. Twelve pirates on a skiff made the piracy attempt on the Indian ship. The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, a key shipping route.