The Navy's stealth frigate INS Trishul yesterday foiled a piracy attempt against an Indian bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.



Personnel aboard INS Trishul fought off the pirates

The piracy attempt was made on the Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 12:30 pm and the INS Trishul, which was on an anti-piracy deployment in the region, responded immediately, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. He said all 26 Indian crew onboard the Indian ship were safe. The Navy's elite Marcos commandos carried out a swift operation to rescue the 85,000-tonne bulk carrier.

Capt Sharma said an AK 47, one magazine with 27 rounds, grapnels, ropes, fuel drums and ladders were recovered during the operation. Twelve pirates on a skiff made the piracy attempt on the Indian ship. The Indian Navy has been actively engaged in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, a key shipping route.