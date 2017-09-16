indian Newspaper Society elects Akila Urankar as new president

By Agencies | Mumbai | Posted 3 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Akila Urankar
Akila Urankar

In its 78th annual general meeting, the Indian Newspaper Society elected Akila Urankar, from the Business Standard, as its new president for the year 2017-18.

Urankar, who was the deputy president, now succeeds Somesh Sharma of Rashtradoot Saptahik as the society head. The new deputy president is Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama), while Shailesh Gupta (mid-day) was elected vice-president.

Trending Video

Watch video: Shocking! Photographers brutally attacked by hotel bouncers in Mumbai

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments
    Leave a Reply