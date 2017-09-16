indian Newspaper Society elects Akila Urankar as new president

Akila Urankar
In its 78th annual general meeting, the Indian Newspaper Society elected Akila Urankar, from the Business Standard, as its new president for the year 2017-18.
Urankar, who was the deputy president, now succeeds Somesh Sharma of Rashtradoot Saptahik as the society head. The new deputy president is Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama), while Shailesh Gupta (mid-day) was elected vice-president.
