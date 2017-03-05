Indian-origin bizman shot dead in US

New York: A 43-year-old Indian-origin store owner in the US has been shot dead outside his home, just days after an Indian engineer was killed in Kansas in a hate crime shooting that had sent shockwaves across the country.

Harnish Patel, 43, the owner of a convenience store in Lancaster County, South Carolina, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home on Thursday, coroner and police officials said.

He had locked up his nearby store less than 10 minutes before he was found dead, police said.

Sheriff Barry Faile said the Indian ethnicity of Patel does not appear to be a factor in the crime. “I don't have any reason to believe that this was racially motivated,” Faile said.