Indian-origin civil servant is Singapore's acting president

J Y Pillay, acting president

J Y Pillay, an Indian-origin veteran civil servant, was yesterday appointed Singapore's acting president until a new head of state is sworn in later this month.

Pillay, 83, took over from Tony Tan Keng Yam, who completed a six-year term on Thursday.

Pillay, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), will act as the president until after polling day on September 23 - or after nomination day on September 13, if a candidate is elected unopposed.

When the office of president is vacant, the first in line to exercise its powers is the CPA chairman, followed by the Speaker of Parliament, The Straits Times said.

This is the first time the office has fallen vacant since the elected presidency was introduced in 1991, according to the report.

Pillay is no stranger to exercising the powers of the president. He has been the acting president every time the president goes on an overseas trip.

60

No. of times Pillay has served as acting president