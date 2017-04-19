Indian-origin doctor denies role in genital mutilation

New York: An Indian-origin woman doctor, charged with performing genital mutilation on two minor girls, has denied the allegations, saying she merely performed a religious ritual for families of a Muslim sect.

Jumana Nagarwala (44), was arrested and charged with performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on minor girls aged 6 and 8 out of a medical office in Livonia, Michigan.

Her lawyer Shannon Smith said Nagarwala told her that the procedure was part of a religious practice that is tied to a Muslim group Dawoodi Bohra that the doctor belongs to, Detroit Fress Press reported.

All of this was disclosed at a detention hearing for Nagarwala, who was ordered locked up pending the outcome of her case as the judge concluded she was a danger to the community and a flight risk.