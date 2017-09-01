Indian-origin man dies of heart attack mid-air in Frankfurt-Mumbai flight

heart attack
Representational picture

An Indian-origin passenger died mid-air on Thursday, on a flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai.

Charanjit Singh Anand, who is a famous businessman, died due to a heart attack in flight LH-756, which was travelling from Frankfurt to Mumbai.

The body was kept at the Cargo International Airport and was later handed over to his family.

