Indian-origin man dies of heart attack mid-air in Frankfurt-Mumbai flight

Representational picture
An Indian-origin passenger died mid-air on Thursday, on a flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai.
Charanjit Singh Anand, who is a famous businessman, died due to a heart attack in flight LH-756, which was travelling from Frankfurt to Mumbai.
The body was kept at the Cargo International Airport and was later handed over to his family.
