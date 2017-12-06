Indian, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LOC in Nowshera sector

Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district late on Monday

Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district late on Monday. Police said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the area by using mortars, automatics and small arms.



Representational Picture

"Pakistan army resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing in Nowshera sector yesterday evening. "Indian positions retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchange between the two sides continued for over one hour. There was no casualty or damage on our side," police said.

