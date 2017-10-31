Indian Police Service (IPS) officer arrested for cheating in exam

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, aspiring to enter the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was arrested for cheating in the civil services main exam with Bluetooth equipment, a police officer said on Monday.

Safeer Karim, currently an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Tirunelvelli district, was caught talking to his wife in Hyderabad for answers, according to the officer.

The officer said being caught for cheating in exams will have a serious effect on Karim's career.