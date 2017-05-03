Indian Railways gives a major revamp to the AC 3-tier coach



The Humsafar Express AC 3-tier coach. Pic/YouTube

The AC 3-tier coach, a preferred mode of travel by Indian train commuters for long-distance trips has received a major makeover. According to Indian Express, the all-AC-3-tier Humsafar Express has USB charging ports, reading lights for all berths, seperate urinals for men in toilets wtih foldable nappy-changing tables for babies and a GPS-enabled screen in each coach to display the locomotive's location.

Each coach has been manufactured for a cost of Rs 2.7 crore.

Two plug points and six USB ports have been installed in each cabin. The top berth's ladder has been modified to provide a more comfortable and secure grip.

The toilet floors is graffiti resistant and won't soil easily with a faucet replacing the steal mug chained to the pipe.

A tiny plastic clip has replaced the steel bangle-type water-bottle holder. Additions like tea and coffee vending machines, CCTV cameras, rear doors, smoke-detector alarms and more.

The Indian Railways makes a profit only with the AC 3-tier and the the coach is awaiting Railway ministry’s final nod, before it hits the tracks later this month.