Indian Railways to introduce high-speed trains between Mumbai-Delhi



The Railways is planning to introduce Gatimaan Express-like high-speed trains between Delhi and Mumbai

Your train travel time to Delhi is likely to get even shorter. After introducing semi-high speed trains like Rajdhani and August Kranti between Delhi and Mumbai, the Indian Railways is working on introducing a high-speed express on the same route, which will run at 160kmph. This will reduce the train journey by at least four hours.

In December, mid-day had reported that the railways was planning to increase the speed of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, which currently runs at 130kmph. However, sources said that instead of improving the existing coaches, railway authorities are now planning to introduce Gatimaan Express-like high-speed trains on the same route.

The Railways will be pumping in at least R3,000 crore to upgrade the Mumbai to Delhi route to accommodate the high-speed trains. Apart from strengthening the tracks, they will also have to upgrade the signalling system and fix fences to prevent trespassing.