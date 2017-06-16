Indian Railways to launch Gandhi Darshan special train tomorrow

A special tourist train will be launched by Indian railways tomorrow to commemorate the centenary of Sabarmati Ashram. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the train through video conferencing from Bandra



Suresh Prabhu



A special tourist train will be launched tomorrow to commemorate the centenary of Sabarmati Ashram. Gandhi Darshan special train will cover all important places associated with India's freedom struggle movement and Mahatma Gandhi. It will cover destinations like Wardha, Motihari, Bettiah, Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad and Surat.



Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu will flag off the train through video conferencing from Bandra tomorrow on the centenary of Sabarmati Ashram. The train will be flagged off in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The 864-seater tourist train, operated by IRCTC, a PSU of the railways, will be on a special tour for 10 days from June 17 to 26.



The Gandhi Darshan Special tour package costs Rs 8,720 per person which is inclusive of train travel in 2nd Class Sleeper coach besides accommodation, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.