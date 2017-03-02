Indian Railways to launch integrated app for total travel solutions

New Delhi: The Railways will launch an integrated mobile application for all travel-related services, including ticketing, hiring taxis and porters, in order to make a journey hassle-free. The mobile app is set to be launched in May.

Though there are various mobile applications available for booking tickets, taxis, e-catering and other such services, the integrated app will cover almost the entire gamut of travelling, a senior railway ministry official involved with the project said.

As per the new business plan 2017-18 launched by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today, the mobile app aims at becoming a one-stop solution for various travel related services, like booking tickets, retiring rooms, booking tour packages, ordering food from a restaurant and finding hotel rooms.

It would help passengers book reserved and unreserved tickets, including season tickets, as well as buy platform tickets. There will be a common registration and payment account for all types of ticketing.

Expanding the mobile application for unreserved ticketing at all non-suburban stations would help in reducing queues at ticket booking counters, eliminate use of paper tickets and promote digital payment.

The app is part of the non-fare revenue scheme being undertaken by the Railways through scaling up of e-commerce activities to earn additional revenue.

It will generate non-fare revenue by utilising passenger-related data available with the Railways. The app will use affiliate sale partnership model to make available services and products needed by passengers.