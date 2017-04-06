Indian response to attacks can't be called inadequate: MEA



Sushma Swaraj. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday termed as "unfortunate, painful and surprising" the African missions statement describing the attacks on African students as "xenophobic and racial", saying the Indian response to this cannot be called inadequate by any means.

She told the Lok Sabha that racial crimes are "pre-planned", which was not the case with the recent attack on the African students by a mob in Greater Noida, asserting that the government is committed to their safety.

She said the African group head of the missions, who had issued a strongly-worded statement, was called by her ministry and conveyed the government's response.

Her deputy in the ministry V K Singh spoke to him about the prompt response taken by her as well as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and told him that the African missions could have sought a meeting with the Prime Minister if they were still not satisfied, she said.

"The Dean's statement that our political leadership is silent is completely contrary to facts... His statement was surprising and painful. We have said that it was unfortunate.

The Indian government's response cannot be called inadequate by any means," she said.

Swaraj also objected to the African missions' demand for an investigation by the Human Rights Council and said the government has told him that India has robust human rights bodies and NGOs, besides an independent media and judiciary.